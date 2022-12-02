Cameroon and Brazil are locked in a scoreless tie at half time, as Cameroon seeks a shocking upset to push them through to the elimination stage.

Brazil sent a lineup of regular bench players to the pitch to start the game, having already claimed the top spot in Group H. Cameroon would need a victory and a Serbian victory to claim the second spot in the group.

The first half was rife with opportunities for the tournament-favourites Brazil, as they held possession for more than 60 per cent of the half but couldn't figure out Cameroon's side.

It was Cameroon with a shocking last-gasp attempt on goal, as a cross found its way to Bryan Mbeumo, but Brazil's keeper Edison made a diving stop to hold the score at zeroes.

Gabriel Martinelli controlled the ball running along the edge of the penalty box in stoppage time, and his strong shot forced a leaping save out of devis Epassy for Cameroon, one of many he had to make.

Antony gathered a loose ball in a dangerous after what appeared to be a foul against Cameroon was not called, and he challenged Epassy with a strong shot, but Cameroon's keeper held true and made the save in the 37th minute.

Brazil earned a free kick just outside the penalty box on a yellow card challenge by Cameroon's Pierre Kunde in the 29th minute, but Rodrygo could not get the free kick beyond the defensive wall.

Shortly after, Collins Fai was shown a yellow card on a desperation challenge just outside the penalty box yet again, giving a second try to the Brazilian side: Dani Alves sent the shot just over the crossbar as the score remained tied, 0-0.

Martinelli was the engine of the Brazilian attack time and time again through the opening 30 minutes, as Brazil constantly sought an attack from the left sideline, seemingly identifying a weakness in the Cameroonian defence.

The Cameroonian side started to find their footing around the 20th minute, a couple of nifty passes finished with a great cross to the head of Vincent Aboubakar, but he couldn't get the ball by the Brazilian keeper.

Brazil, in their blue kits, started to take control after the 10th minute. A great cross from Fred to Maretinelli gave him a golden opportunity to open the scoring in the 13th minute, but Epassy was able to leap to get a hand on it and redirect it over the crossbar.

The first yellow of the match was given to Cameroon's Nouhou Tolo in the sixth minute for an aggressive challenge against a charging Antony. Brazil's Eder Militao was also carded in the following minute.

Each team moved the ball well early on, but neither could generate a serious threat in the opening minutes.