Brazil's attacking brilliance on display in round of 16-clinching victory over Switzerland

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Friday as Cameroon takes on Brazil in a Group G match.

Cameroon needs at least a victory to have any hope of advancing as they enter Matchday 3, after fighting back for a point against Serbia in their second game.

Jean-Charles Castelletto, Vincent Aboubakar and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting all scored for Cameroon, who were down 3-1 before they scored in the 63rd and 68th minutes to earn a draw and remain in the hunt in Qatar.

After victories in their first two contests, Brazil has clinched a place in the Round of 16 and are a point away from topping Group G as they enter the final group-stage game.

Casemiro’s 83rd minute strike, after some great ball movement, was enough to send Brazil to a 1-0 victory over a stubborn Switzerland side on Monday.

When: Friday, Dec. 2

Pregame Start Time: 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 1:45 p.m. ET/10:45 a.m. PT

