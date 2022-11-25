The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Monday as Cameroon battles Serbia in a Group G match.

You can watch every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Cameroon fell 1-0 to Switzerland in the tournament opener for both teams. However, Cameroon applied pressure in the match by landing five shots on goal compared to three for the Swiss. Possession time was also even at 50 per cent.

All tournament long, TSN is delivering fans unique multi-language broadcasts of the FIFA World Cup. Experience play-by-play commentary voiced in the official languages of the competing teams. Stream these multi-language feeds on TSN.ca/TSN App.

Serbia was defeated by Brazil 2-0 last Thursday on the strength of two goals from Richarlison. Brazil attempted 23 shots, putting nine on target, while Serbia was unable to land any of its five attempts.

How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup: Cameroon vs. Serbia

You can watch Cameroon vs. Serbia, along with every game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

When: Monday, Nov. 28

Pregame Start Time: 4:30 a.m. ET/1:30 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 4:45 a.m. ET/1:45 a.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN App.

Full Broadcast schedule can be found here.

Odds for Cameroon vs. Serbia

Opening lines, per FanDuel:

Cameroon: +420

Draw: +260

Serbia: -140