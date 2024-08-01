Canada advances to semifinal in women's team foil after narrow victory over France

PARIS — Bronze medallist fencer Eleanor Harvey helped pace Canada to a victory over France in the women's team foil competition to advance to the semifinal on Thursday.

Canada took the match by a score of 38-36, which was decided in a time of 80:39.

It came down to the final relay, where Canada entered trailing by one, as Harvey scored six touches to opponent Ysaora Thibus' three to put Canada on top.

Canada will face the U.S. later in the day in the semifinal.

Harvey made history Sunday, winning Olympic bronze in the women's individual foil at the Paris Games.

It was Canada's first-ever Olympic medal in the sport.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1,2024.