Canada battles HC Dynamo Pardubice in Spengler Cup semis

The Spengler Cup continues as Team Canada takes on HC Dynamo Pardubice in the semifinals on Saturday.

Watch Canada at the Spengler Cup LIVE at 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT on TSN2, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Canada entered the knockout stage of the tournament as the second seed in their group after going 1-1 in the round-robin with a win against Frolunda HC and a loss to HC Davos.

In quarterfinals action on Friday, they defeated KalPa Kuopio 6-3, led by two goals from forward Chris DiDomenico.

Forward Jonathan Hazen leads the team with three goals and four points in three games while former NHLers DiDomenico, John Quenneville and Ty Smith also have four points.

Goaltender Aaron Dell has appeared in all three games, recording a .920 save percentage and 1.92 goals-against average.

HC Dynamo Pardubice won their group after beating both HC Ambri-Piotta and KalPa Kuopio by one-goal margins which earned them a bye to the semifinals.

They have been led offensively by forward Thomas Zohorna with two goals and three points followed by forward Robert Kousal with a goal and an assist

Goaltenders Milan Kloucek and Roman Will both started and won a game in the tournament.

How to watch 2023 Spengler Cup: Canada vs. HC Dynamo Pardubice

You can watch Canada vs. HC Dynamo Pardubice, along with the other Spengler Cup games, LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

When: Saturday, Dec. 30

Main Coverage: 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN2, TSN.ca, TSN App.

Full broadcast schedule can be found here.