Despite being ranked No. 2 in the world, Belgium will not be taking Canada lightly when the sides meet in the World Cup opener for both clubs on Wednesday.

You can watch every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, starting Sunday, LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Canada is making its first appearance at the World Cup in 36 years and for just the second time ever.

But according to Belgium right-back Thomas Meunier, the 41st-ranked Canadians present a challenge due to a “certain Bayern left-back.”

You can also watch every game in the native language of the countries involved with TSN.ca bonus coverage.

Meunier, who plays for Borussia Dortmund, was obviously referring to Canadian and Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies. The pair are familiar with each other from Bundesliga matches.

Meunier also wouldn’t commit to where Belgium might finish in Group F, which also includes Croatia and Morocco.

“It’s difficult for me to see if we will be the best in the group or not,” Meunier said.

'Time to prove it to the world': Canada wants to earn respect on biggest stage Canada forward Ike Ugbo and centre-back Steven Vitoria spoke prior to Canada's game against Belgium on Wednesday and said, while they respect their opponents, the team is out to earn its own respect on the international stage.

Belgian teammate Youri Tielemans called the opening match with Canada a “50-50.”

The midfielder for Leicester City admitted that while Belgium holds an advantage in World Cup experience, that is no reason to get comfortable.

“We won’t be underestimating anyone,” Tielemans said.

The full broadcast schedule can be found here.