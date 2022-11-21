18h ago
Belgium not taking Canada lightly ahead of World Cup opener
Despite being ranked No. 2 in the world, Belgium will not be taking Canada lightly when the sides meet in the World Cup opener for both clubs on Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
'It's 50/50': Belgium's Meunier, Tielemans share high praise for Canada ahead of clash
Canada is making its first appearance at the World Cup in 36 years and for just the second time ever.
But according to Belgium right-back Thomas Meunier, the 41st-ranked Canadians present a challenge due to a “certain Bayern left-back.”
Meunier, who plays for Borussia Dortmund, was obviously referring to Canadian and Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies. The pair are familiar with each other from Bundesliga matches.
Meunier also wouldn’t commit to where Belgium might finish in Group F, which also includes Croatia and Morocco.
“It’s difficult for me to see if we will be the best in the group or not,” Meunier said.
Belgian teammate Youri Tielemans called the opening match with Canada a “50-50.”
The midfielder for Leicester City admitted that while Belgium holds an advantage in World Cup experience, that is no reason to get comfortable.
“We won’t be underestimating anyone,” Tielemans said.