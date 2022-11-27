Koné, Osorio replace Larin, Eustáquio at halftime for Canada at FIFA World Cup

Must See: Davies makes history, scoring Canada's first men's World Cup goal

Canada made a pair of substitutions at halftime as they trail Croatia 2-1 to begin the second half of their FIFA World Cup Group F showdown Sunday in Qatar.

Jonathan Osorio came on to replace Stephen Eustáquio while Ismaël Koné replaced Cyle Larin.

Junior Hoilett later replaced Richie Laryea in the 62nd minute as Canada continued to trail.

Croatia led Canada 2-1 at the break. Alphonso Davies opened the scoring with a header in the second minute -- Canada's first World Cup goal in men's history -- but Croatia countered with goals from Andrej Kramaric in the 36th and Marko Lavaja in the 44th.

Canada must record at least a draw Sunday to have a shot at advancing to the Round of 16 in Qatar.