BOLOGNA, Italy — Gabriel Diallo defeated Lorenzo Musetti 7-5, 6-4 to complete a 2-0 victory for defending champion Canada in a tie against Italy in the Davis Cup Finals on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Montreal native hit 10 aces and had zero double faults in the one-hour 23-minute match. Diallo also broke on two of his three chances, while holding the world No. 18 Musetti without a breakpoint opportunity.

Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., got the show going with a 7-6 (8), 6-4 win over Lorenzo Sonego in the opening match.

Canada is set to face Sweden on Thursday before wrapping up Group A play on Saturday against Chile.

The top two teams from the four groups advance to the knockout stage which will take place Nov. 21-26 in Malaga, Spain.

Canada won the Davis Cup last year for the first time since 1913.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2023.