Canada downs Azerbaijan in 3x3 basketball at Paris Olympics

PARIS — Canada closed out its preliminary round in the women's 3x3 basketball tournament at the Paris Olympics with a win Saturday, downing Azerbaijan 21-19.

Katherine Plouffe put up seven points for the Canadians and Paige Crozon contributed six.

Tiffany Hayes led Azerbaijan with nine points while Alexandra Mollenhauer had seven.

The two sides traded buckets early and Canada held an 11-10 lead at the halfway mark and, while the Canadians pulled away temporarily pulled away with two minutes to go, Azerbaijan rallied and levelled the score at 19-19 with seconds left on the clock.

Canada won three of its first four games in the tournament before taking a pair of overtime losses to the United States and Spain on Saturday.

The top two teams in the eight-team tournament will advance straight to Monday's semifinals, while the next four teams will advance to a series of play-in games scheduled for Sunday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2024.