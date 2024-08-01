Canada falls to Germany for first loss in 3x3 women's basketball

PARIS — Canada fell to 2-1 in the Olympic women's 3x3 basketball tournament after dropping a 19-15 decision against Germany on Thursday.

The Canadians were chasing from behind for most of the game after Germany got out to leads of 6-0 and 7-1 in the opening minutes.

Canada would then go on a run to tie the game at 7-7 capped by a shot by Kacie Bosch, and the teams would exchange leads as the score was 10-10 with 3:44 left in the game.

That was when the Germans would pull away again, going on a 9-2 run in the final minutes to push the score to 19-12 with 31 seconds left, putting the game out of reach for the Canadians.

Canada did not shoot as well as Germany did in the matchup, with the Canadians hitting 53 per cent of their 1-point shots and 25 per cent of their 2-pointers. Meanwhile, Germany shot 67 per cent on 1-point shots and 57 per cent on their 2-point attempts.

The Canadian side was led by twin sisters Michelle and Katherine Plouffe of Edmonton, who scored five points each. Germany was paced by Sonja Greinacher with eight points and Elisa Mevius with seven.

Canada will next face Spain on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2024.