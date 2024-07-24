Canada falls to Spain in final Olympic women's basketball tune-up

SEGOVIA, Spain — Megan Gustafson had 17 points and nine rebounds as Spain thumped Canada 68-48 in the countries' final tune-up ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Queralt Casas added 20 points for the fourth-ranked Spaniards, who open the women's tournament at the Games on Sunday against No. 2 China.

Kayla Alexander led the way for Canada with 10 points. Aaliyah Edwards chipped in with eight points and 14 rebounds.

The fifth-ranked Canadians play hosts France — No. 7 in the world — on Monday in Lille.

Canada, which was coming off Tuesday's 77-74 victory over No. 3 Australia, shot just 34 per cent from the floor. Spain shot 46 per cent.

The Canadians didn't make it out of the group stage at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, finishing with a 1-2 record.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2024.