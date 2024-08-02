Canada falls to U.S. in Olympic women's 3x3 basketball

PARIS — Canada fell to 3-2 in Olympic women's 3x3 basketball play following an 18-17 overtime loss to the United States on Friday.

Edmonton's Katherine Plouffe scored a game-high 10 points in the loss, while her twin sister Michelle chipped in with four points and six rebounds.

Rhyne Howard, who plays for the WNBA's Atlanta Dream, scored a game-winning two-pointer for the U.S. (3-3) at the buzzer.

Canada scored first in OT on a short shot by Katherine Plouffe. Howard, who was 0 for 5 from long range in regulation, then drained the winning basket. She finished with seven points.

“Good step-back. She got some space," Katherine Plouffe said of the winning shot.

Plouffe added the loss did nothing to shake Canada's confidence.

“They are all good teams here, and we do not expect to come out (of the group stage) 7-0," she said.

“We know we are a solid team, and everyone is scared to play us."

Canada, which sits third in the eight-team preliminary pool behind Germany (4-1) and Australia (4-2), was scheduled to play Spain (3-2) later Friday, before finishing up pool play on Saturday against Azerbaijan (2-4).

The top two teams in the pool advance to the semifinals, while the next four participate in play-in games on Saturday.

The tournament wraps up Monday with the semifinals and medal games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2024.