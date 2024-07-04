Canada gets another spot in women's 10m diving event at Paris Olympics

TORONTO — Canada has been allocated a second spot in the women's individual 10-metre diving event at the Paris Olympics.

Diving Canada announced Thursday that Kate Miller will dive in the event, along with Caeli McKay.

Miller, from Ottawa, earned the spot by finishing second behind McKay in the 10m event at the Canadian Diving Trials in Windsor, Ont., at the beginning of May.

The 19-year-old Miller, making her Olympic debut in Paris, will also team with Calgary's McKay in the 10m synchronized event.

Canada announced its five-member Olympic team on June 19.

Nathan Zsombor-Murray of Pointe-Claire, Que., (men's 10m, 10m synchro), Saskatoon's Rylan Wiens (men's 10m, 10m synchro) and Calgary's Margo Erlam (women's 3m) will also dive for Canada in Paris.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2024.