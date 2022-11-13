16m ago
Canada names 26-man squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup
Canada’s men’s national soccer team head coach John Herdman named the 26-man squad that will compete at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday.
TSN.ca Staff
Canada has been drawn into Group F at the tournament and will play their opening game against Belgium on November 23, before meeting Croatia on November 27 and wrapping up group play against Morocco on December 1.
Here is the full roster:
Forwards
Tajon Buchanan
Lucas Cavallini
Jonathan David
Alphonso Davies
Cyle Larin
Liam Millar
Ike Ugbo
Junior Hoilett
Midfielders
Stephen Eustaquio
Liam Fraser
Atiba Hutchinson
Mark-Anthony Kaye
Ismael Kone
Jonathan Osorio
Samuel Piette
David Wotherspoon
Defenders
Sam Adekugbe
Derek Cornelius
Joel Waterman
Alistair Johnston
Richie Laryea
Kamal Miller
Steven Vitoria
Goalkeepers
Milan Borjan
James Pantemis
Dayne St. Clair