Canada’s men’s national soccer team head coach John Herdman named the 26-man squad that will compete at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday.

Canada has been drawn into Group F at the tournament and will play their opening game against Belgium on November 23, before meeting Croatia on November 27 and wrapping up group play against Morocco on December 1.

Here is the full roster:

Forwards

Tajon Buchanan

Lucas Cavallini

Jonathan David

Alphonso Davies

Cyle Larin

Liam Millar

Ike Ugbo

Junior Hoilett

Midfielders

Stephen Eustaquio

Liam Fraser

Atiba Hutchinson

Mark-Anthony Kaye

Ismael Kone

Jonathan Osorio

Samuel Piette

David Wotherspoon

Defenders

Sam Adekugbe

Derek Cornelius

Joel Waterman

Alistair Johnston

Richie Laryea

Kamal Miller

Steven Vitoria

Goalkeepers

Milan Borjan

James Pantemis

Dayne St. Clair