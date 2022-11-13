Canada’s men’s national soccer team head coach John Herdman named the 26-man squad that will compete at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday.

Canada has been drawn into Group F at the tournament and will play their opening game against Belgium on November 23, before meeting Croatia on November 27 and wrapping up group play against Morocco on December 1.
 

Canada - 2022 FIFA World Cup Roster

POSITION NAME AGE CLUB
FW Tajon Buchanan 23 Club Brugge
FW Lucas Cavallini 29 Vancouver Whitecaps
FW Jonathan David 22 Lille
FW  Alphonso Davies 22 Bayern Munich
FW Cyle Larin 27 Club Brugge
FW Liam Millar 23 FC Basel
FW Ike Ugbo 24 Troyes
FW Junior Hoilett 32 Reading FC
MF Liam Fraser 24 Deinze
MF Stephen Eustaquio 25 FC Porto
MF  Atiba Hutchinson 39 Besiktas
MF Mark-Anthony Kaye 27 Toronto FC
MF Ismael Kone 20 CF Montreal
MF Jonathan Osorio 30 Toronto FC
MF Samuel Piette 27 CF Montreal
MF David Wotherspoon 32 St. Johnstone
DF Sam Adekugbe 27 Hatayspor
DF Derek Cornelius 24 Panetolikos
DF Joel Waterman 29 Toronto FC
DF  Alistair Johnston 24 CF Montreal
DF Richie Laryea 27 Toronto FC
DF Kamal Miller 25 CF Montreal
DF Steven Vitoria 35 GD Chaves
GK Milan Borjan 35 Red Star Belgrade
GK James Pantemis 25 CF Montreal
GK Dayne St. Clair 25 Minnesota United