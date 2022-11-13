15m ago
Canadian Men's National Team names 26-man squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup
Canada’s men’s national soccer team head coach John Herdman named the 26-man squad that will compete at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday.
TSN.ca Staff
What are realistic expectations for Canada's 26-man roster in Qatar?
Canada has been drawn into Group F at the tournament and will play their opening game against Belgium on November 23, before meeting Croatia on November 27 and wrapping up group play against Morocco on December 1.
Canada - 2022 FIFA World Cup Roster
|POSITION
|NAME
|AGE
|CLUB
|FW
|Tajon Buchanan
|23
|Club Brugge
|FW
|Lucas Cavallini
|29
|Vancouver Whitecaps
|FW
|Jonathan David
|22
|Lille
|FW
|Alphonso Davies
|22
|Bayern Munich
|FW
|Cyle Larin
|27
|Club Brugge
|FW
|Liam Millar
|23
|FC Basel
|FW
|Ike Ugbo
|24
|Troyes
|FW
|Junior Hoilett
|32
|Reading FC
|MF
|Liam Fraser
|24
|Deinze
|MF
|Stephen Eustaquio
|25
|FC Porto
|MF
|Atiba Hutchinson
|39
|Besiktas
|MF
|Mark-Anthony Kaye
|27
|Toronto FC
|MF
|Ismael Kone
|20
|CF Montreal
|MF
|Jonathan Osorio
|30
|Toronto FC
|MF
|Samuel Piette
|27
|CF Montreal
|MF
|David Wotherspoon
|32
|St. Johnstone
|DF
|Sam Adekugbe
|27
|Hatayspor
|DF
|Derek Cornelius
|24
|Panetolikos
|DF
|Joel Waterman
|29
|Toronto FC
|DF
|Alistair Johnston
|24
|CF Montreal
|DF
|Richie Laryea
|27
|Toronto FC
|DF
|Kamal Miller
|25
|CF Montreal
|DF
|Steven Vitoria
|35
|GD Chaves
|GK
|Milan Borjan
|35
|Red Star Belgrade
|GK
|James Pantemis
|25
|CF Montreal
|GK
|Dayne St. Clair
|25
|Minnesota United