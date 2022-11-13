What are realistic expectations for Canada's 26-man roster in Qatar?

Canada’s men’s national soccer team head coach John Herdman named the 26-man squad that will compete at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday.

Canada has been drawn into Group F at the tournament and will play their opening game against Belgium on November 23, before meeting Croatia on November 27 and wrapping up group play against Morocco on December 1.

