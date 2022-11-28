Johnston on Davies' goal: 'It was fitting that it had to be Phonzie'

Canada will not advance to the knockout stages at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but will still have lots to play for when they meet Morocco in their final Group F game on Thursday.

Alphonso Davies scored Canada’s first-ever goal at a men’s World Cup on Sunday when he headed the ball past Croatian keeper Dominik Livakovic in the second minute of their matchup.

Unfortunately for Canada, two goals from Andrej Kramaric, plus markers from Marko Livaja and Lovro Majerthey, turned the tide and they were eliminated thanks to a 4-1 defeat to Croatia.

Now Canada enters their final match in Qatar still looking for their first point and victory in the history of the men’s World Cup, two goals they firmly have in mind.

“We still need everyone behind us and we’re still trying to make history,” Canada defender Alistair Johnston told the media on Monday. “We scored a goal, which was a really special moment. So now we’re looking for that first result and that Morocco game is going to be a great chance.”

For Canada to get that result and put a point on the board in their first men’ World Cup appearance in 36 years, they’ll have to contend with a Morocco team that is currently tied with Croatia with four-points, second in Group F on goal difference.

While Canada played a spirited game against Belgium in their opening 1-0 loss, Morocco managed to shock the No. 2-ranked FIFA side with a 2-0 upset on Sunday

Romain Saiss' deflected goal in the 73rd minute and a Zakaria Aboukhla insurance marker in stoppage time were enough to secure Morocco the first-place tie in Group F, heading into Matchday 3

“We are delighted with that after Croatia and Belgium," Morocco coach Walid Regragui said after the victory. “That's absolutely outstanding for Morocco.”

While the Canadian soccer program has ties to the 1986 tournament in Mexico, the same can be said of Morocco.

A victory on Thursday would see them through to the knockout stage for the second time ever and the first time since 1986, when they won Group F with a 3-1 victory over Portugal in their final group game.

They will also advance to the Round of 16 if Belgium fails to beat Croatia in their final game and could still progress with a loss, depending on the scores of the two games.

Morocco and Canada have met internationally three times, with the most recent meeting a 4-0 victory on home soil by the African side at Grand Stade de Marrakech in October of 2016.

Canada dropped their first meeting in October of 1984 and the teams played to a 1-1 draw in June of 1994 in a game held in Montreal.