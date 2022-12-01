2h ago
LIVE BLOG: Canada down one at half
Morocco has a 2-1 lead over Canada at the half of their Group F final from the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Watch the game LIVE at 10 am ET / 7am PT on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App and follow along with TSN.ca's live blog.
TSN.ca Staff
Significant changes in Canada's starting XI sees Osorio, Kaye in, David, Hutchinson out
Canada is in action at the FIFA World Cup taking on on Morocco in Group F action from Qatar. Watch the game LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App and follow along with TSN.ca's live blog.
HALFTIME - Morocco 2, Canada 1
All things considered, Canada will accept this result at the half.
--
45'+3 - En-Nesyri goal disallowed
The Sevilla man thought he had a brace, but the linesman's flag was up. Not seeing the flag, he celebrated for quite a while before realizing.
--
45'+2 - Adekugbe into the book
A hard challenge on Hakimi has resulted in a yellow for the Calgary native.
--
40' - GOAL - OG - Morocco 2, Canada 1
A Sam Adekugbe cross is turned into his own net by Aguerd to hand Canada a lifeline
--
40' - Morocco maintains pressure
Everything is going Morocco's way right now and Canada is once again spared by the linesman's flag.
--
33' - Hakimi looking dangerous
The PSG man marauded down the right with a fine cross into the area to Boufal, who made a deft touch to square up for Adbelhamid Sabiri, but a last-ditch block from Alistair Johnston probably saved a third goal.
--
33' - Davies moves forward
Alphonso Davies appears to be playing in a standard striker's role and not the wing-back role we've previously seen as Canada chases a goal.
--
31' - Canada spared by flag
El-Nesyri slipped behind the Canada defence and appeared to be ready to shoot for a second, but the linesman's flag was up.
--
29' - Kaye foul angers Canada
Mark-Anthony Kaye was called for a foul from behind that prompted a talking to from the ref for a number of Canada players who didn't think it merited a call.
--
26' - Morocco set to win group
As it stands, Morocco will top the group with seven points. Croatia and Belgium remain 0-0 in the first in a result that would see the Red Devils crash out.
--
24' - GOAL - Youssef En-Nesyri - 2-0 Morocco
A long ball gets in between Steven Vitoria and Kamal Miller and the Sevilla man beats Borjan at his near post. Borjan could probably have done better there.
--
22' - Morocco maintaining possession
Through 21 minutes, Morocco has enjoyed 50 per cent possession with 39 per cent for Canada and 11 per cent contested.
--
19' - The pace slows
With a lead, Morocco is now insuring Canada can't do much with the possession they have.
--
15' - Better from Canada
Cyle Larin makes a fine run down the right and his deep cross to the far post is met by Tajon Buchanan, but he's too far behind it to catch it flush and it harmlessly goes out for a goal kick.
--
12' - Morocco supporters enjoying this one
Up early, the Morocco supporters are in full voice right now and are booing Canada any time they touch the ball.
-
10' - Morocco keeps pressing
After the free kick from the Hoilett foul, Borjan is forced to deal with a corner before Nayef Agurd, who got by his markers, can head home.
-
7' - Booking - Junior Hoilett
Junior Hoilett with a hearty tackle from behind on Azzedine Ounahi and receives a well deserved yellow card.
-
4' - GOAL - Hakim Ziyech - 1-0 Morocco
It's a disaster for Milan Borjan and Steven Vitoria. A miscommunication in the back leads to Borjan coming well off his line and his clearance is right to Hakim Ziyech and the Chelsea man calmly shoots into an empty net.
-
2' - Quick start for Morocco
A fine cross from Hakim Ziyech is dealt with by Sam Adekugbe before Sofiane Boufal can do anything with it as Morocco starts on the front foot.
-
1' - We are off
Canada and Morocco are underway.
Canada's starting 11
Canada announced it's starting lineup for Thursday's game against Morocco, highlighted by Toronto FC's Jonathan Osorio in the starting lineup ahead of Jonathan David. Stephen Eustaquio is not in the starting lineup and has been dealing with a hamstring injury.
Borjan
Johnston
Adekugbe
Miller
Vitoria
Hoilett
Buchanan
Kaye
Larin
Davies
Osorio