Significant changes in Canada's starting XI sees Osorio, Kaye in, David, Hutchinson out

Canada is in action at the FIFA World Cup taking on on Morocco in Group F action from Qatar. Watch the game LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App and follow along with TSN.ca's live blog.

HALFTIME - Morocco 2, Canada 1

All things considered, Canada will accept this result at the half.

--

45'+3 - En-Nesyri goal disallowed

The Sevilla man thought he had a brace, but the linesman's flag was up. Not seeing the flag, he celebrated for quite a while before realizing.

--

45'+2 - Adekugbe into the book

A hard challenge on Hakimi has resulted in a yellow for the Calgary native.

--

40' - GOAL - OG - Morocco 2, Canada 1

A Sam Adekugbe cross is turned into his own net by Aguerd to hand Canada a lifeline

--

40' - Morocco maintains pressure

Everything is going Morocco's way right now and Canada is once again spared by the linesman's flag.

--

33' - Hakimi looking dangerous

The PSG man marauded down the right with a fine cross into the area to Boufal, who made a deft touch to square up for Adbelhamid Sabiri, but a last-ditch block from Alistair Johnston probably saved a third goal.

--

33' - Davies moves forward

Alphonso Davies appears to be playing in a standard striker's role and not the wing-back role we've previously seen as Canada chases a goal.

--

31' - Canada spared by flag

El-Nesyri slipped behind the Canada defence and appeared to be ready to shoot for a second, but the linesman's flag was up.

--

29' - Kaye foul angers Canada

Mark-Anthony Kaye was called for a foul from behind that prompted a talking to from the ref for a number of Canada players who didn't think it merited a call.

--

26' - Morocco set to win group

As it stands, Morocco will top the group with seven points. Croatia and Belgium remain 0-0 in the first in a result that would see the Red Devils crash out.

--

24' - GOAL - Youssef En-Nesyri - 2-0 Morocco

A long ball gets in between Steven Vitoria and Kamal Miller and the Sevilla man beats Borjan at his near post. Borjan could probably have done better there.

--

22' - Morocco maintaining possession

Through 21 minutes, Morocco has enjoyed 50 per cent possession with 39 per cent for Canada and 11 per cent contested.

--

19' - The pace slows

With a lead, Morocco is now insuring Canada can't do much with the possession they have.

--

15' - Better from Canada

Cyle Larin makes a fine run down the right and his deep cross to the far post is met by Tajon Buchanan, but he's too far behind it to catch it flush and it harmlessly goes out for a goal kick.

--

12' - Morocco supporters enjoying this one

Up early, the Morocco supporters are in full voice right now and are booing Canada any time they touch the ball.

-

10' - Morocco keeps pressing

After the free kick from the Hoilett foul, Borjan is forced to deal with a corner before Nayef Agurd, who got by his markers, can head home.

-

7' - Booking - Junior Hoilett

Junior Hoilett with a hearty tackle from behind on Azzedine Ounahi and receives a well deserved yellow card.

-

4' - GOAL - Hakim Ziyech - 1-0 Morocco

It's a disaster for Milan Borjan and Steven Vitoria. A miscommunication in the back leads to Borjan coming well off his line and his clearance is right to Hakim Ziyech and the Chelsea man calmly shoots into an empty net.

-

2' - Quick start for Morocco

A fine cross from Hakim Ziyech is dealt with by Sam Adekugbe before Sofiane Boufal can do anything with it as Morocco starts on the front foot.

-

1' - We are off

Canada and Morocco are underway.

Canada's starting 11

Canada announced it's starting lineup for Thursday's game against Morocco, highlighted by Toronto FC's Jonathan Osorio in the starting lineup ahead of Jonathan David. Stephen Eustaquio is not in the starting lineup and has been dealing with a hamstring injury.

Borjan

Johnston

Adekugbe

Miller

Vitoria

Hoilett

Buchanan

Kaye

Larin

Davies

Osorio