Canada names official Olympic men's basketball roster

Canada's senior men's Olympic basketball roster is set ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 12-player squad features 10 current NBA players and is headlined by Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and NBA champion Jamal Murray. The federation also named Scarborough, Ont.'s Kelly Olynyk as team captain Wednesday.

"Leading our Senior Men's National Team into the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is an incredible honour," said Olynyk in a news release. "Since I began playing basketball, my dream has always been to represent Canada at the Olympics. Last year's third-place finish at the FIBA World Cup was an important step, proving that we belong among the world's best teams. However, it also showed us that we still have work to do as we pursue our ultimate goal of winning gold in Paris."

The team successfully qualified for the Paris Games as one of the top two teams from the Americas region at the FIBA Men’s Basketball World Cup last summer. They defeated the U.S. in the bronze medal game to take home their first medal at a men's basketball World Cup in program history.

Canada will take on the U.S. in an Olympic tune-up Wednesday night in Las Vegas. The 2024 Summer Olympics run from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, Aug. 11.

Here is the official roster:

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Toronto, Ont.)

RJ Barrett (Mississauga, Ont.)

Khem Birch (Montreal, Que.)

Dillon Brooks (Mississauga, Ont.)

Luguentz Dort (Montreal, Que.)

Melvin Ejim (Toronto, Ont.)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Hamilton, Ont.)

Trey Lyles (Saskatoon, Sask.)

Jamal Murray (Kitchener, Ont.)

Andrew Nembhard (Aurora, Ont.)

Kelly Olynyk (Kamloops, B.C.)

Dwight Powell (Toronto, Ont.)

