Davies: Canada want to show they belong on world stage vs. Morocco

Davies: 'We came here to make history, and that's what we're trying to do'

UMM ŞALĀL ‘ALĪ, Qatar — Alphonso Davies says Canada came to the World Cup to make history — and it isn't done yet.

The 41st-ranked Canadians turned heads in a narrow 1-0 loss to No. 2 Belgium and made history by scoring a first-ever goal at the men's soccer showcase before being schooled 4-1 by No. 12 Croatia.

Now they wrap up tournament play Thursday against No 22 Morocco.

You can watch every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Watch Canada's game vs. Morocco on Thursday at 10am et/7am pt on TSN.

Davies says he was happy to put his name in the history books with a highlight-reel header against Croatia. But he says the Canadian men want something out of their final game — and to show they belong on the world stage.

The Bayern Munich star has his parents in Qatar and says his mother teared up a little bit when he scored.

---

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov, 29, 2022