MONTREAL — Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse says he’s feeling like his old self after meeting the 100-metre entry standard for the Paris Olympics last week.

De Grasse ran a season-best 10.00 seconds at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, for his fastest time since 2021.

The six-time Olympic medallist is one of several athletes gearing up for the Paris Games this week at the Canadian Olympic track and field trials.

The trials take place Wednesday through Sunday at Claude-Robillard sports complex.

De Grasse, who won gold in the 200 and bronze in the 100 at the Tokyo Games in 2021, will try to win the men's 100 final scheduled for Friday night.

The 29-year-old from Markham, Ont., won't compete in the 200 event this week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2024.