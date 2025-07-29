Canada's Arop chasing another national title ahead of world championships

Marco Arop has never felt better.

The Olympic silver medallist in the 800 metres is among those set to compete at the Canadian track and field championships in Ottawa, which run Wednesday to Sunday. The Edmonton native will look to build on a strong season ahead of the world championships in September in Tokyo.

"I'm confident that I'm in the best shape of my life right now, and I'm excited to prove it," the reigning world champion said.

"Usually, we have our world championships or Olympics, and we still have more competitions following. So to end the season on a high note, I'd love to make the world final.

"Of course, it falls on my birthday this year, so that would be a cool way to celebrate my birthday. To run the world final and hopefully defend my title. So those are the things that I'm most excited about."

The 26-year-old said he aims to improve one per cent each year. He experimented with training at altitude and had an increase in mileage-based days, allowing him to be stronger with his endurance.

Arop started the year strong, winning all three of his Grand Slam races in the 800 against stiff competition. While the times weren’t what he wanted, the competitive atmosphere — especially early in the season — helped, as did his occasional forays into the 1,500.

"You don't get those kind of races normally throughout the year," he said. "It's usually either at like national championships or world championships or the Olympics."

Since then, he ran a season-best time of one minute 42.22 seconds while finishing second at a Diamond League meet in London on July 19.

His personal best of 1:41.20, also a national record and fourth all time, came in his silver-medal effort in Paris last year — an experience he says gave him a major confidence boost.

"I do feel like I've gained confidence following last year," Arop said. "I think during 2023 I had probably the most confidence in myself. And then going into the Olympics last year, I wouldn't say I was in the best place to compete.

"But after figuring it out and going through the ups and downs, it gave me confidence knowing that no matter what, I can show up when it matters and whether we're healthy or not. When the time comes, I know how to bring the best out of myself, whatever that may be."

Arop said several factors played into how he felt in Paris last summer.

"I think minor injuries come and go. Last year, it was sort of that final buildup going into the Olympics. I did have a race — it was in Monaco — and it didn't go as well as I hoped it would," he said.

"And when everybody else is running so fast, it's easy to for the doubt to creep in … And you start questioning your own abilities and if you have what it takes. And I think the feeling of my first Olympic experience in Tokyo was involved in a way. However, I was also comforted knowing that I'm the world champion and I've been in this stage so many times. I think the experience really showed and took me out of that space."

Sprinter Andre De Grasse, Canada’s most decorated male Olympian, two-time world indoor shot put champion Sarah Mitton, and Olympic hammer throw champions Camryn Rogers and Ethan Katzberg are among the top names set to compete this week in Ottawa.

The men’s and women’s hammer throw finals are Thursday, the women’s shot put and men’s 100 go Friday, the men’s 800 is Saturday and the men’s 200 wraps things up on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2025.