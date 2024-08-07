PARIS — Canada's Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson defeated Spain's Daniela Alvarez and Tania Moreno 21-18, 21-18 in women's beach volleyball quarterfinal play at the Paris Olympics.

The victory means the Canadian duo will play for a medal later in the week at Eiffel Tower Centre Court.

Semifinal play is scheduled for Thursday and medal games are set for Friday.

Wilkerson and Humana-Paredes, both from Toronto, shared fifth place at the Tokyo Games in 2021 with different partners.

Wilkerson teamed with Heather Bansley and Humana-Paredes teamed with Sarah Pavan.

Canada's lone Olympic medal in the sport came in 1996 when the men's duo of John Child and Mark Heese took bronze in Atlanta.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2024.