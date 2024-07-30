PARIS — Canada's Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard is headed to a repechage in the women’s Olympic judo in the under-63-kilogram category.

Beauchemin-Pinard will face off against Kosovo's Laura Fazliu in the repechage round later Tuesday for a chance to qualify to compete for the bronze.

The 30-year-old from from Saint-Hubert, Que. lost to Slovenia's Andreja Leski in the quarterfinals by golden score — or sudden-death overtime

Beauchemin-Pinard is the world No. 2 in the discipline and won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Games three years ago.

She had a bye to the Round of 16.

On the men's side, François Gauthier Drapeau, of Alma, Que., is also headed to a repechage round after he was defeated by Italy's Antonio Esposito.

He'll face Belgium's Matthias Casse, the current world champion.

Canada won its first Olympic judo title on Monday with Christa Deguchi's gold-medal win the under-57 kg competition.

It was also Canada's first gold medal of the Games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2024.