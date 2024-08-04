PARIS — Canada's Ethan Katzberg won the gold medal in the men's hammer throw at the Paris Olympics on Sunday with a dominating performance.

Katzberg, from Nanaimo, B.C., opened with an Olympic record throw of 84.12 metres and was not seriously challenged through the rest of the competition to win Canada's first gold medal in the event.

The reigning world champion also had the second-best throw at 82.28 metres.

No other competitor hit the 80-metre mark.

Bence Halasz of Hungary took silver at 79.97 metres and Mykhaylo Kokhan threw 79.39 metres to earn bronze.

Rowan Hamilton of Chilliwack, B.C., who was second behind Katzberg in qualifying, finished ninth at 76.59 metres.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2024.