PARIS — Canada's Greg Stewart has won a Paralympic Games gold medal in shot put.

The 38-year-old from Kamloops, B.C., threw a distance of 16.38 metres to win the men's F46 class at the Stade de France in Paris.

The Canadian defended the gold medal he won in Tokyo's Paralympics three years ago.

Stewart tossed the winner on his second-last throw of the final.

The seven-foot-two thrower retired after Tokyo, but then returned because he missed the sport.

Stewart, who was born without his lower left arm, was a silver medallist at the world championship earlier this year in Japan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2024.