Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson go for gold in women's beach volleyball in Paris

PARIS — Canada’s Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson will make history today when they take on Brazil for gold in the finals of women's beach volleyball at the Paris Olympics.

Canadian athletes have never reached the podium in the event at the Olympics, with a fifth-place finish in Tokyo in 2021 the best result to date.

Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson will take on No. 1-ranked Ana Patrícia and Duda of Brazil, who defeated the Australian duo of Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar — silver medallists in Tokyo in 2021 — in the semifinals.

The Canadians advanced in a comeback win Thursday against Tanja Hueberli and Nina Brunner of Switzerland, saving a match ball in the second set after dropping the first then winning the decider to emerge victorious 14-21, 22-20 and 15-12.

Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson are ranked No. 7 in the world and struggled to a 1-2 start in pool play to begin the Paris Olympics, needing a win in the lucky-loser round to qualify for the round of 16.

The pair then caught fire in the knockout rounds, eliminating Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth of the U.S. in an upset and scoring a tight decision over Spain's Daniela Alvarez Mendoza and Tania Moreno Matveeva in the quarterfinals before knocking out Switzerland in the semifinals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2024.