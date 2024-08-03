PARIS — Canadian swimmer Joshua Liendo has won a silver medal and Ilya Kharun the bronze in the men's 100-metre butterfly at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Hungary's Kristof Malik capture gold in 49.90 seconds ahead of Toronto's Liendo in 49.99 and Montreal's Kharun in 50.45.

The two became the first Canadian men to reach the podium in the 100 fly since Bruce Robertson's silver in Munich in 1972.

It was the first time two Canadians finished in the medals in the same Olympic race.

Liendo and Kharun earned Canada's sixth and seventh medals in the pool.

Kharun claimed his second after taking bronze in the men's 200-metre butterfly.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2024.