Whatever happens the rest of the way at the Rugby World Cup in England, Canadian fullback Julia Schell has already had a tournament to remember.

The 29-year-old from Uxbridge, Ont., who had just three tries in her first 26 outings for Canada, scored six in the second-ranked Canadian women's 65-7 romp over No. 14 Fiji last Saturday. All six came one after the other in the second half at York Community Stadium with Schell touching down in the 50th, 53rd, 54th, 61st, 69th and 72nd minutes.

"I was a bit shocked that it kept coming, but absolutely all credit to everyone who got it there, because I wouldn't have been able to do it alone," she said.

Schell had plenty of help from a physical forward pack and pacy teammates in the backs. Time and again, she joined the backline from her position at fullback and used her speed as a finisher.

It marked the most tries in a World Cup match since 2017 when New Zealand star Portia Woodman-Wickliffe scored eight against Hong Kong in a 121-0. Schell's 237 carry metres also topped all players in the first round of games at the tournament.

Schell and Canada return to action Saturday against 10th-ranked Wales at Salford Community Stadium in Manchester. The Welsh are coming off a 38-8 loss to No. 6 Scotland.

The six-pack of tries showed off Schell's arsenal. She beat two defenders on tries No. 2 and 5 and showed her pace on No. 3.

Schell's phone blew up after her Fiji heroics

"Hearing from a lot of people that I've played with over the years, it was nice to kind of touch base with them," she said. "It was overwhelming, but in the best possible way.

"But it was really cool to kind of see how the Canadian rugby community has got behind us as a team."

The support came in different forms.

Schell said during the Fiji game, she heard a spectator in the crowd offer her $200 if she scored a try. Turns out she had some history with the bettor.

She learned late that it was the father of a woman she had played university rugby with. He had made a bet with Schell in her last year at the University of Guelph, wagering that Schell's Gryphons would lose to Queens.

Guelph won the day, netting Schell $100.

"So I found out after the fact it was him, which was hilarious," Schell said of the World Cup wager. "I didn't actually get to catch up with him, but I've since spoken with him, just by message."

"I did not cash him out, but that's OK," she added with a laugh.

Schell, who doubles as a fly half, plays her club rugby in England, signing with Ealing Trailfinders ahead of the 2023-24 season.

BY THE NUMBERS: Canada has won the last seven meetings with Wales, with 15-plus-point victory margins in each, since a 16-11 loss in May 2006 … A win Saturday would be a record fifth straight for the Canadian women in World Cup pool play … While Canada is 7-0-1 in 2025, Wales is 1-7-0 with the lone win a 21-12 decision over No. 7 Australia in July in Brisbane. The Wallaroos rebounded to thump the Welsh women 36-5 six days later in Sydney.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2025