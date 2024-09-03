PARIS — Canada's Katie Cosgriffe has earned Paralympic bronze in the women's S10 100-metre butterfly.

The 18-year-old hailing from Burlington, Ont., finished the race in one minute 7.22 seconds.

Great Britain's Faye Rogers (1:05.84) and Callie-Ann Warrington (1:06.41) grabbed gold, and silver, respectively.

Cosgriffe is making her Paralympic debut after only obtaining her international classification in April 2023.

It's the sixth medal in the pool for Canada in Paris, with Aurelie Rivard and Nicholas Bennett each having two.

Cosgriffe and Tess Routliffe have one apiece.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2024.