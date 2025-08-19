Two-time national champion Keegan Messing is making his return to competitive figure skating — with hopes of representing Canada at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.

The 33-year-old announced his retirement in May 2023 after representing Canada at the 2018 and 2022 Winter Olympics.

Messing, a five-time national medallist, has since performed in professional shows, which he said rekindled his fire to compete.

Training in his hometown of Anchorage, Alaska, he plans to compete in the 2025-26 Olympic season under the guidance of longtime coach Ralph Burghart.

Messing is set to attend Skate Canada’s annual High Performance Camp this month in Mississauga, Ont., where he will be assessed for domestic qualifying events and possible international assignments.

“During the Stars On Ice tour, I realized I was skating at a high level again and that sparked my decision to return," Messing said in a release. "I’ve put in the work, regained my jumps, and rediscovered the fire within myself to train. My focus now is to be stronger than when I retired and to secure a spot on the Olympic team."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2025.