PARIS — Keely Shaw and Alexandre Hayward have won track cycling bronze medals at the Paralympic Games.

The 30-year-old Shaw, from Midale, Sask., repeated her podium result from Tokyo three years ago when she was also third in the women's 3,000-metre individual pursuit.

Hayward placed third in men's pursuit. The 27-year-old from Quispamsis, N.B., made his Paralympic debut in Paris.

In pursuit, each rider tries to both post the fastest time and attempt to overtake the other cyclist before the end of the race at the velodrome.

Shaw beat Samantha Bosco of the United States in the head-to-head bronze bout, while Hayward defeated Spain's Eduardo Santas Asensio.

Shaw races in the C4 category for athletes with lower-limb impairment. Hayward's C3 classification is for athletes with moderate upper or lower limb dysfunction.

Shaw suffered partial paralysis on her left side when she fell off a horse at the age of 15. Hayward broke his neck playing hockey in 2012 and has quadriplegia in his limbs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2024.