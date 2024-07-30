Canada's Kharun, Liendo advance in men's swimming

PARIS — Canada's Ilya Kharun advanced to the men's 200-metre butterfly semifinals at the Olympic Games in Paris with the second-fastest time in the heats.

The 19-year-old from Montreal was among 16 swimmers moving onto the evening semifinals. The top eight advance to Wednesday's final.

Kharun was just over a tenth of a second back of world-record holder and quickest qualifier Kristof Milak of Hungary.

Toronto's Josh Liendo also moved onto the semifinals in the men's 100-metre freestyle, finishing 10th out of the 16 to advance.

Butterfly specialist Maggie Mac Neil grabbed the last berth to the women's 100-metre freestyle semifinal by qualifying 16th.

The Canadian men's 4 x 200 freestyle relay team ranked 14th in heats and didn't reach the evening final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2024.