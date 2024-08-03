PARIS — The Canadian men's and women's medley relay teams advanced to the swim finals at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Ingrid Wilm, Sophie Angus, Mary-Sophie Harvey and Penny Oleksiak posted the second-quickest qualifying time in a race of backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and freestyle in that order.

Blake Tierney, Finlay Knox, Ilya Kharun and Javier Acevedo combined for the seventh-fastest qualifying time among the eight countries advancing to the men's final.

Taylor Ruck of Kelowna, B.C., reached the 16-swimmer semifinals in women's 50-metre freestyle. She tied for eighth in qualifying.

Sunday's medley relays will conclude nine days of Olympic swimming, but several Canadians were still in the podium hunt in Saturday's finals.

Summer McIntosh chased a fourth medal and a third gold in the women's 200-metre medley with Sydney Pickrem joining her in the final.

Josh Liendo and Kharun were to race the 100-metre butterfly. Canada also reached the mixed relay final.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2024.