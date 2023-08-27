Canada's Moh Ahmed finished seventh in the men's 5,000 metres at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday.

Ahmed of St. Catharines, Ont., crossed the line at 13 minutes 12.92 seconds.

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen (13:11.30) claimed gold. Spain's Mohamed Katir (13:11.44) and Kenya's Jacob Krop (13:12.28) earned silver and bronze, respectively.

Ahmed, 32, is the reigning silver medallist from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 in the 5,000, and grabbed bronze at the 2019 worlds in Doha, Qatar.

Earlier Sunday, Calgary's Rory Linkletter was the leading Canadian in the men's marathon. He placed 19th with a time of season-best time of 2:12:16.

Ben Preisner (season best 2:15:02) of Milton, Ont., and Justin Kent (2:15:26) of Burnaby, B.C., finished 28th and 30th, respectively.

