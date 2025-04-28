Canada's Peterman, Gallant remain perfect at curling mixed doubles worlds

FREDERICTON - Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant remained unbeaten at the world mixed doubles curling championship with a 7-3 win over the Netherlands in Monday's early draw.

The husband-and-wife team from Chestermere, Alta., combined to curl 92 per cent in the lopsided win.

The duo put the match away with a steal of two in the seventh end.

Canada improved to 4-0, tied for top spot in Group A with Italy and Scotland.

Italy beat Denmark 8-5 and Scotland thumped Finland 9-2 Monday morning.

Italy and Canada were scheduled to meet in Monday's evening draw.

Combined results from this year's competition and the 2024 world playdowns will determine the seven countries that will join host Italy at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Games. The two remaining spots in the 10-team field will come from the Olympic Qualifying Event in December at Kelowna, B.C.

Reigning Canadian mixed doubles champions Kadriana Lott and Colton Lott were fifth at last year's worlds in Oestersund, Sweden.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2025.