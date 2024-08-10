PARIS — Phil Kim has advanced to the quarterfinals of men's breaking at the Olympic Games.

The 27-year-old from Vancouver, known in breaking circles as B-Boy Phil Wizard, won his three battles to top his group in the 16-man field.

The Canadian squares off with Lee-Lou Diouf Demierre, better known as Lee, of the Netherlands in the quarterfinal.

Kim dominated his third battle 2-0 and earned all but one of 16 votes from the judges against Australia's Jeff Dunne (J Attack).

The Canadian split his second round 1-1 with Ukraine's Oleh Kuznetsov (Kuzya), but won 10-8 in votes.

Kim swept his first battle of the group stage 2-0 against Frenchman Danis Civil (Dany Dann).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2024.