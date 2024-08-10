PARIS — Phil Kim has advanced to the semifinals of men's breaking at the Olympic Games.

The 27-year-old from Vancouver, known in breaking circles as B-Boy Phil Wizard, defeated Lee-Lou Diouf Demierre (Lee) of the Netherlands in all three battles of their quarterfinal.

The Canadian faces Japan's Shigeyuki Nakarai (Shigekix) in the semifinal.

Kim won his three bouts in the group stage to top his pool in the 16-man field.

Breaking mades its Olympic debut in Paris, but it isn't on the menu for Los Angeles in 2028.

Kim is the 2023 Pan American Games men's champion and the 2022 men's world champion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2024.