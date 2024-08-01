PARIS — Toronto judoka Shady Elnahas has been eliminated in the men’s judo under-100-kilogram category at the Paris Olympics.

Elnahas was defeated by Daniel Eich of Switzerland in the round of 16 at Arena Champ-de-Mars on Thursday.

Elnahas made his Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games, finishing in a tie for fifth place in the same event.

He came in second at the world championships this year and won gold at the Pan American Games in Santiago last year.

The 26-year-old is ranked third in the world for his weight class.

Eich, 24, placed ninth at the world championships in May.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2024.