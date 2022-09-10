Canada's Shaw, American Wagner come up short in US Open wheelchair quad doubles final

NEW YORK — Canada's Robert Shaw and American partner David Wagner came up short of the U.S. Open wheelchair quad doubles title on Saturday.

The second seeds lost 6-1, 6-2 to top-seeded Dutch duo Niels Vink and Sam Schroder.

Shaw of North Bay, Ont., and Wagner won 74 per cent of first-serve points, but only broke on one of six opportunities compared to five of nine for Vink and Schroder.

The 31-year-old Shaw dropped the opening round of the quad singles to Vink, who is the world No. 1, earlier in the tournament.

It is Shaw's first time on the Grand Slam stage, having made his Paralympic debut last summer. He lost in the first round to Andy Lapthorne in Tokyo.

Shaw is currently ranked as seventh in the world in quad singles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2022