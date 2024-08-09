Canada's Simoneau, Lamothe in 15th after duet technical in artistic swimming

PARIS — Jacqueline Simoneau and Audrey Lamothe are in 15th after duet technical routines in artistic swimming on Friday at the Paris Olympic Games.

The Canadian pair received a score of 201.5167 points for their performance to the theme of “Mission Impossible.”

China’s Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi scored 276.7867 for first place.

Austria’s Anna-Maria Alexandri and Eirini-Marina Alexandri were in second with 267.2533, and Bregje de Brouwer and Noortje de Brouwer of the Netherlands sat in third with 264.7066.

Gold will be decided Saturday night with the free routines.

Simoneau, of St-Laurent, Que., and Montreal’s Lamothe performed with the second-highest degree of difficulty on Friday, at 41.100. But the 19-year-old Lamothe missed the last element, which reduced their degree of difficulty to 29.300 and lowered their score.

The last Canadian Olympic medal in duet artistic swimming dates back to the 1992 Games in Barcelona, where twin sisters Penny and Vicky Vilagos won silver.

The Canadian team, which included Simoneau and Lamothe, finished sixth in the team event in Paris earlier this week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2024.