Canada's Skylar Park has won bronze in women's taekwondo after defeating Lebanon's Laetitia Aoun at the Olympic Games in Paris.

The 25-year-old from Winnipeg claims Canada's 21st medal at Paris 2024. The country now has six golds, five silvers and 10 bronze medals.

Park beat Turkey's Hatice Kubra Ilgun 2-0 in a repechage to advance to the bronze-medal match after losing her quarter-final to Kim Yujin of South Korea.

