Canada's Park wins bronze in women's taekwondo for Canada's 21st medal
Canada's Skylar Park has won bronze in women's taekwondo after defeating Lebanon's Laetitia Aoun at the Olympic Games in Paris.
The 25-year-old from Winnipeg claims Canada's 21st medal at Paris 2024. The country now has six golds, five silvers and 10 bronze medals.
Park beat Turkey's Hatice Kubra Ilgun 2-0 in a repechage to advance to the bronze-medal match after losing her quarter-final to Kim Yujin of South Korea.
