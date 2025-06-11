VICTORIA - Teen sensation Summer McIntosh has broken yet another record at the Canadian Swimming Trials.

The 18-year-old from Toronto swam the 400-metre individual medley in four minutes 23.65 seconds, breaking the world record 4:24.38 she set at the Olympic trials in Toronto last May.

It's the third time McIntosh has set a new world record at this year's Canadian trials, after she posted a new mark in the 200m individual medley on Monday and in the 400m freestyle on Saturday.

She also broke her own Canadian records in the 800m freestyle Sunday, finishing in 8:05.07 -- nearly five seconds faster than her previous time -- and in the 200m butterfly on Tuesday.

McIntosh also holds the world record in the 200m butterfly.

She won three golds and one silver at the Paris Olympics last summer, becoming the first Canadian to ever take three golds at a single Games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2025.