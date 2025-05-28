TORONTO - Canadian swim star Summer McIntosh will move to Texas to train with Bob Bowman, who coached American Michael Phelps to 23 Olympic gold medals.

The 18-year-old McIntosh from Toronto won three gold and one silver medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. She was the first Canadian athlete to win three gold medals at a single Olympic Games.

Her agent, Mike Copeland, confirmed a CBC report that McIntosh will start training with Bowman later this summer.

McIntosh lived in Florida and trained under Sarasota Sharks coach Brent Arckey in the lead up to the Paris Games.

Bowman is the head coach of the men's team and director of swimming at the University of Texas.

Phelps won a total of 28 Olympic medals with Bowman between 2004 and 2016.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2025.