SINGAPORE - Canada’s Summer McIntosh has won her second gold medal at the world swimming championships, taking the women’s 200-metre individual medley on Monday.

The 18-year-old Toronto native touched the wall in two minutes 6.69 seconds — nearly two seconds ahead of American Alex Walsh, who claimed silver in 2:08.58.

Fellow Canadian Mary-Sophie Harvey, of Laval, Que., won bronze in 2:09.15.

The winning time trailed McIntosh’s world record of 2:05.70. And she was not content.

“Going in tonight, my goal was to get my hand on the wall first,” McIntosh said. “So to get that done is good. I'm not super happy with my time. But honestly, at a world championships, my goal is just to go as fast as I can against my competitors. Still happy with the gold and hoping to keep up my streak next time.”

Yu Zidi, a Chinese 12-year-old phenom, finished fourth in 2:09.21, just missing a medal as she astounded the swim world with her times. She is also due to compete in the 400 IM and 200 butterfly, probably her strongest events.

McIntosh is targeting five individual golds over the eight-day meet.

Monday's win adds to the 400 freestyle gold she earned on the opening day of competition.

She is also chasing individual titles in the 400 individual medley, 800 freestyle and the 200 butterfly over the next six days in Singapore.

Famed Olympian Michael Phelps is the only swimmer to have won five individual gold medals at a world championships.

Canada now has four medals at the world aquatics championships, including a silver in the women’s 20-metre high diving by Montreal's Simone Leathead, which was the country’s first medal of the competition.