Canada's Tyson Beukeboom to become Canada's most-capped rugby player at World Cup

Canadian lock Tyson Beukeboom will become Canada's most-capped rugby player Saturday when she earns cap No. 81 against Scotland at the Rugby World Cup in England.

Former Canada captain Aaron Carpenter had 80 caps when he retired in 2018, at the age of 34, after a string of head injuries. Carpenter, a hard-charging back-row forward and hooker, broke World Rugby Hall of Famer Al Charron's Canadian caps record when he earned his 77th in a loss to Romania in June 2017.

The 34-year-old Beukeboom, a native of Uxbridge, Ont., who earned her first cap in July 2013 against England, is a hard-nosed second-row forward with 16 international tries to her credit.

“She brings the experience, she is amazing offensively and defensively and she brings a lot to the team on the field being quite violent on defence, but she’s very smart in offence," said Canada coach Kevin Rouet. "I love the kind of leader she is. She says what is on her mind and I like that."

With No. 2 Canada and No. 6 Scotland (both 2-0-0, 10 points) having already secured their places in the knockout round, Saturday's game is for top spot in Pool B — and likely avoiding top-ranked England in the quarterfinals.

The Pool B winner faces the Pool A runner-up while the second-place team plays the Pool A winner. England (2-0-0, 10 points) and No. 7 Australia (1-1-0, eight points) square off Saturday in Brighton to decide first place in their group.

The Canadian women opened tournament play by defeating No. 14 Fiji 65-7 before dispatching No. 11 Wales 42-0. Scotland downed Wales 38-8 and Fiji 29-15.

“We have been happy with our first two games but there is still room for improvement before the quarterfinals,” Rouet said. “Scotland will give us a new challenge this week but our mindset as a team doesn’t change. We must focus on ourselves and continue to build on the past two games and be even better against Scotland.

"Being prepared and focused on Scotland will make us even stronger come the knockout stages.”

The lone change in the forwards sees Fabiola Forteza slot into blindside flanker with Caroline Crossley dropping to the bench. Paige Farries replaces Alysha Corrigan on the wing.

Forward Laetitia Royer, named to the 2024 World Rugby Dream Team, starts on her bench after recovering from injury.

Sports runs in the Beukeboom family.

Tyson's father, Jeff Beukeboom, played 13 seasons in the NHL with Edmonton and the New York Rangers. He won three Stanley Cups with the Oilers (1987, ‘88 and ‘90) and one with the Rangers (1994).

Her brother Brock played in the ECHL and abroad in Austria, Denmark and Scotland.

Cousins Brett and Matt Beukeboom both represented Canada in rugby. Their father, John Beukeboom, won the 1979 Memorial Cup as a defenceman with the Peterborough Petes. An eighth-round draft pick of the Detroit Red Wings, he went on to spend six seasons in the minors, where he collected more than 1,000 penalty minutes.

Two other cousins played on the Canadian women’s water polo team.

Star forward Sophie de Goede entered the record book with 12 points from her boot against Wales, moving her past Magali Harvey as the Canadian women's all-time leading scorer with 262 points (12 tries, 83 conversions and 12 penalties).

Harvey, a stylish back who was named the 2014 IRB Women’s Rugby Player of the Year, is serving as a TV analyst during the tournament.

Saturday's game at Sandy Park in Exeter is a homecoming of sorts for four of Canada's starters.

Hooker Emily Tuttosi, prop DaLeaka Menin, fly half Taylor Perry and centre/captain Alex Tessier play their club rugby for the Exeter Chiefs in England's Premiership Women's Rugby (PWR).

“I love it," said Tessier. "I've been super excited for this one especially. This is my new home now and my home for the PWR season. So, it will feel special, and I know that a few people in the stands will be there for us and hopefully for me a little bit. I can’t wait."

Canadian forwards Brittany Kassil and Courtney Holtkamp can each earn their 50th cap off the bench Saturday.,

Canada has won six of the seven previous meetings with Scotland, with the lone defeat (11-5) at the 1994 World Cup in Scotland. Canada won 28-25 the last time they met, in November 2018. Canada holds a 3-1-0 edge in World Cup play.

The Canadian women have won five straight pool matches at the World Cup., losing just one of 11 pool-stage matches (9-1-1) since the beginning of 2014.

Canada Roster

McKinley Hunt, King City, Ont., Saracens (England); Emily Tuttosi, Souris, Man., Exeter Chiefs (England); DaLeaka Menin, Vulcan, Alta., Exeter Chiefs (England); Sophie de Goede, Victoria, Saracens (England); Tyson Beukeboom, Uxbridge, Ont., Ealing Trailfinders (England); Fabiola Forteza, Quebec City, Stade Bordelais (France); Karen Paquin, Quebec City, Club de rugby de Quebec; Gabrielle Senft, Regina, Saracens (England); Justine Pelletier, Rivière-du-Loup, Que., Stade Bordelais (France); Taylor Perry, Oakville, Ont., Exeter Chiefs (England); Asia Hogan-Rochester, Toronto, Westshore RFC; Alex Tessier (capt.), Sainte-Clotilde-de-Horton, Que., Exeter Chiefs (England); Florence Symonds, (Vancouver, UBC; Paige Farries, Red Deer, Alta., Saracens (England); Julia Schell, Uxbridge, Ont. Ealing Trailfinders (England).

Replacements

Gillian Boag, Calgary, Capilano RFC; Brittany Kassil, Guelph, Ont., Guelph Goats; Olivia DeMerchant, Mapledale, N.B., Halifax Tars RFC; Laetitia Royer, Loretteville, Que., Saracens (England); Courtney O'Donnell, Rimbey, Alta., Red Deer Titans Rugby; Caroline Crossley, Victoria, Castaway Wanderers; Olivia Apps, Lindsay, Lindsay RFC; Shoshanah Seumanutafa, White Rock, B.C., Counties Manukau (New Zealand).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2025