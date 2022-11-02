Canadian men's national team head coach John Herdman confirmed Wednesday that defender Scott Kennedy will miss the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with a shoulder injury.

#CanMNT head coach John Herdman confirms that Scott Kennedy is officially out for the World Cup. Says that they looked at any timeline possible, and it just didn't fit. Adds that it'll be a big loss for Canada's defence, as well as off the field — Alexandre Gangué-Ruzic (@AlexGangueRuzic) November 2, 2022

The 25-year-old suffered the injury while playing with SSV Jahn Regensburg in the second-tier German league. He was injured in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Rostock and was forced to leave in the seventh minute.

He is not expected to return to club action until the new year.

The Calgary, Alta., product has made eight international appearances for Canada since last summer, all FIFA World Cup qualifiers.