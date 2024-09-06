Canada surpasses gold, total medal count from Tokyo Paralympics on Day 9

PARIS — Canada has surpassed its total medal count and gold medal count from the Tokyo Paralympics with two days remaining in Paris.

Wheelchair racer Cody Fournie earned his second gold of the Games, while discus thrower Jesse Zesseu took silver, both at Stade de France. In the pool, Sebastian Massabie struck gold for Canada's 11th swimming medal and fourth gold.

Canada is now up to 23 medals and eight golds, having won 21 in total and five golds in Tokyo three years ago.

Fournie won the men's T51 100-metre final while setting a personal best of 19.63 seconds after triumphing in the 200 on Tuesday. The 35-year-old from Rimbey, Alta., is making his Paralympic debut after years on the Canadian wheelchair rugby program.

“I feel wonderful, it feels great to get two gold medals at the Paralympics. I am going to bring back everything I learned from this event and apply (it) to my training back home in Victoria."

For Zesseu, a 25-year-old from Toronto, it was redemption from his last performance in Paris a year ago.

He triple faulted in the discus, a moment he says was tough on him.

"I guess it was relief. I was here last year in exactly the same city, Paris, at the Stade Charlety (for the world championships) and I triple faulted. It was the worst moment in my life and I cried," he said.

“I cried again now in Paris but for a different reason, a good reason."

Zesseu threw 53.24 metres in the men's F37 discus throw to place behind Tolibboy Yuldashev from Uzbekistan, whose gold-medal throw travelled a personal-best distance of 57.28 metres.

In the pool, Massabie set a world record in the men's S4 50-metre freestyle just hours after setting the Paralympic record in the heats.

He set the Games record with 36.95 seconds earlier Friday and proceeded to swim a time of 35.61 seconds in the final to smash the previous world record of 36.25 by Israel's Ami Omer Dadaon, who earned bronze on Friday, in 2022.

“I feel really, really happy, excited, and proud of myself,” said Massabie, who is one of 10 rookies on the Canadian Paralympic swim squad.

In women's wheelchair basketball, Canada fell 72-61 to the Netherlands in the semifinals.

Arinn Young paced the Canadians with 29 points, while Kady Dandeneau had another 24.

Canada will next play China in the bronze-medal game on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2024.