Canada ties Tokyo 2020 medal total with two days left in Paris Olympics

With just two days left in the Paris Games, Canada has already tied its best-ever performance at a Summer Olympics with 24 medals, a feat that was achieved in Tokyo three years ago.

They tied the total with a silver in women's beach volleyball, when Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson fell to Brazil in the final.

Canada’s men’s 4x100 relay team got on top of the podium Friday as Andre De Grasse anchored them to gold for the country’s 23rd medal.

Swimmer Summer McIntosh collected three gold medals this year, winning the women’s 400M medley, the 200M butterfly and 200M individual medley.

In judo, Christa Deguchi became the first Canadian to win gold in the event at the Olympics, defeating South Korea's Huh Mimi in the women’s 57 kg.

Canada also swept gold in both the men’s and women’s hammer throw as Ethan Katzberg and Camryn Rogers found themselves on top of the podium.

For the country’s silver medalists, McIntosh took home second place in women’s 400M freestyle while fellow swimmer Josh Liendo earned silver in the men’s 100M butterfly.

Maude Charron, who won gold in weightlifting in 2020, took home a silver this time in the event in the women’s 59 kg.

Two of Canada’s teams also earned silver medals in the women’s rugby sevens and women’s eight rowing events.

Canada has been very successful on the bronze medal side this year, with Eleanor Harvey (fencing – women’s individual foil), Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray (diving – men’s 10M synchro), Ilya Kharun (swimming – men’s 200M butterfly and 100M butterfly), Sophiane Methot (trampoline – women), Gabriela Dabrowski and Félix Auger-Aliassime (tennis – mixed

doubles), Kylie Masse (swimming – women’s 200M backstroke), Wyatt Sanford (boxing – men’s 63.5 kg), Alysha Newman (women’s pole vault), Skylar Park (taekwondo – women’s 57 kg) and Sloan MacKenzie and Katie Vincent (canoe/kayak sprint – women’s C-2 500m) all winning bronze.