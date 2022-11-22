Herdman says Davies is 'fit, and ready to go'

Canada's head coach John Herdman said Tuesday his team's injury concerns have subsided ahead of its 2022 FIFA World Cup opener.

After having the status of both players in doubt last week, Herdman confirmed that Alphonso Davies and Stephen Eustáquio are expected to start against Belgium on Wednesday.

Herdman added he's hopeful goaltender Milan Borjan will participate fully in the team's training session Tuesday before Wednesday's game.

"Canada is in a position where it can field its strongest team... the dark clouds have shifted," Herdman said.

Davies declared himself good to go earlier this week for Canada's World Cup opener despite a hamstring strain suffered playing for Bayern Munich earlier this month.

“He's clear that he wanted to play," Herdman said. "I think our medical team, we wanted him to play, as well. But you've just got to go through the mathematical algorithms that are put in front of you to progress him to top speed and he hit that, so that was brilliant.

"And he’s been in full training and he’s got that big smile back on his face, which is great.”

Canada will be playing on the World Cup stage for just the second time ever in Qatar, with the nation’s last appearance at the tournament coming in 1986.

