Canadian athletes and teams to watch out for at Paris Olympics

Canada is set to take on the world at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

The festivities get underway on Friday with the Opening Ceremony along the Seine River as the Games will run through Aug. 11.

Canada is sending a total of 337 athletes to Paris, including 142 who have previously competed at Olympic Games and 39 who have captured medals.

Here’s a closer look at where Canada’s athletes are coming from across the country, via Olympics.ca.

Ontario (140)

Quebec (59)

British Columbia (45)

Alberta (34)

Nova Scotia (10)

Saskatchewan (9)

Manitoba (6)

New Brunswick (3)

Prince Edward Island (2)

At the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which took place in 2021 due to COVID-19, Canada captured a total of 24 medals, which was 11th best overall. It also marked Canada’s second best performance at the Summer Olympics after winning 44 at the boycotted Los Angeles Games in 1984.

Canada’s seven gold medals were won by Margaret Mac Neil (women’s 100-metre butterfly), Andre De Grasse (men’s 200-metre sprint), Maude Charron (women’s weightlifting, 64 KG), the women’s coxed eight rowing team, Damian Warner (decathlon), Kelsey Mitchell (women’s track cycling, sprint) and, of course, the Canadian women’s soccer team.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the top Canadian athletes and teams to keep an eye on for the Paris Games.

Summer McIntosh leads Canadian swimmers

Competitions: 400-metre freestyle, 200-metre butterfly, 200-metre individual medley, 400-metre individual medley, relays

There’s a good chance Summer McIntosh turns out to be Canada’s superstar in Paris this summer.

At just 14, the native of Toronto made headlines at the 2020 Summer Olympics as the youngest member of Team Canada and even finished fourth in the 400-metre freestyle.

It’s been a meteoric rise ever since for McIntosh, winning two gold medals at both the 2022 and 2023 World Championships in the 200-metre butterfly and the 400-metre medley. McIntosh is the current world record holder in the women's 400-metre individual medley, swimming the race in 4:24:38 at the Canadian Olympic Trials back in May.

Now 17-years-old, McIntosh is primed for a breakout performance similar to when Penny Oleksiak captured four medals, including a gold, at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

McIntosh will compete in four individual events and likely multiple relays.

Speaking of Oleksiak, she’ll be in Paris too as the 24-year-old native of Toronto will compete in her third Olympics.

With seven total medals, Oleksiak is Canada’s most decorated Olympian of all-time. However, multiple knee surgeries and a shoulder injury has hampered her ability to train and compete over the past few years.

As a result, Oleksiak did not qualify for any individual events in Paris and will only compete in the relays.

"It's been hard definitely to wrap my head around the fact that I'm not competing in an individual event, but I'm still competing in quite a few events," Oleksiak told the Canadian Press. "I'm still aiming to do some really impressive things, and training really hard to be able to do those things and contribute to the team as much as I have in the past and see what impact I can have.

"I'm always looking at it through a really realistic lens of, as an athlete, my goals are always to be on the podium. I don't think that's going to change at this Olympics."

Will she add to her legacy in Paris despite battling though numerous injuries over the past three years?

Other notable Canadian female swimmers include Margaret Mac Neil, who won gold in the women’s 100-metre butterfly in Tokyo, and four-time Olympic medalist Kylie Masse, who will make her third appearance at the Games.

On the men’s side, Josh Liendo, who captured silver at the 2023 World Championships in the 100-metre butterfly and Finlay Knox, winner of the 200-metre medley at the 2024 World Championships, both have podium potential.

Team Canada will have plenty of promise in the pool at the Paris Olympics.

Ethan Katzberg and Camryn Rogers are major contenders in hammer throw

Canada Camryn Rogers

Men’s Competition Dates: August 2 and August 4

Women’s Competition Dates: August 4 and August 6

Ethan Katzberg of Nanaimo, B.C., won gold in the hammer throw at the most recent World Championships last year in Budapest defeating Polish great Paweł Fajdek, the winner of the previous five gold medals.

Ethan Katzberg Ethan Katzberg

The 22-year-old also captured gold at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago.

Canada has another contender to stand atop the podium on the women’s side and her name is Camryn Rogers.

The 25-year-old native of Richmond, B.C., won gold at the 2023 World Championships after winning silver the year prior.

Both Katzberg and Rogers are ranked first overall in the men’s and women’s world hammer throw rankings.

Can Andre De Grasse reach the podium again?

Andre De Grasse

Competitions: 100-metre, 200-meter and 4 X 100-metre relay

Scarborough sprinter Andre De Grasse will look to add to his extensive Olympic resume in his third appearance.

The 29-year-old has won six medals, highlighted by gold at the 2020 Tokyo Games in the 200-metre. He’s won three medals in each of his prior two appearances and will be a podium threat once again in the 100-metre, 200-metre and four-man relay.

Since Tokyo, De Grasse has dealt with some health problems, including a foot injury and a bout of COVID-19 in 2022, failing to advance to the 100-metre final at that year’s World Athletics Championships before withdrawing from the 200-metre event. However, De Grasse was on the four-man relay team that captured gold in surprising fashion.

In 2023, De Grasse didn’t qualify for the 100-metre event at Worlds and finished sixth in the 200-metre final. Later in the season, De Grasse's won gold in the 200-metre Diamond League final.

Led by American great Noah Lyles, winner of the 100-metre, 200-metre and four-way man relay gold medals at the 2023 worlds, the field for the Olympic sprints is always stacked, meaning De Grasse will likely need to find another level to reach the podium in Paris.

CWNT’s gold-medal defence

Canadian women's soccer team

Group Stage Schedule: July 25 vs. New Zealand, July 28 vs. France, July 31 vs. Colombia

Everybody wants to take out the champions.

That’s what the Canadian women’s soccer team will have to deal with in Paris after a triumphant gold-medal performance three years ago.

This squad will look a little different than the one that defeated Sweden on dramatic penalties in the final at the Tokyo Games. For instance, Christine Sinclair, the world's all-time international goals leader, and goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé, have both retired.

The women’s national team is now captained by Jessie Flemming and aided by veterans Janine Beckie, Ashley Lawrence and Kadeisha Buchanan. Jordyn Huitema, Jayde Riviere and Julia Grosso are among the younger players on the team that will be expected to play a larger role as time moves on.

Their tournament, however, is set to begin under a cloud of controversy.

Two team staff members -- assistant coach Jasmine Mander and Canada Soccer analyst Joseph Lombardi -- were sent home after two separate drone incidents, with reports indicating that drones flew over New Zealand's practice sessions both Monday and last Friday.

Head coach Bev Priestman has also removed herself from Thursday's Olympic opener.

“I am ultimately responsible for conduct in our program," Priestman said in Wednesday's statement. "Accordingly, to emphasize our team’s commitment to integrity, I have decided to voluntarily withdraw from coaching the match on Thursday. In the spirit of accountability, I do this with the interests of both teams in mind and to ensure everyone feels that the sportsmanship of this game is upheld.”

“On behalf of our entire team, I first and foremost want to apologize to the players and staff at New Zealand Football and to the players on Team Canada. This does not represent the values that our team stands for."

The developments have come amid a tough stretch for the side since their Olympic glory.

At the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, Canada failed to move past the group stage with a 1-1-1 record, scoring just two goals and allowing five.

Canada has competed at two tournaments in 2024, the inaugural CONCACAF W Gold Cup in March and the She Believes Cup in April. They were eliminated on penalties by the Americans at each event, losing in the semifinal and final, respectively.

At the Olympics, Canada will take on host France, who are ranked second in the world, Colombia, ranked 22nd, and New Zealand, ranked 28th, in the group stage. Canada is ranked eighth in the world coming into Paris.



Hope on the hardcourt

Men’s Group Stage Schedule: July 27 vs. Greece, July 30 vs. Australia, August 2 vs. Spain

Women’s Group Stage Schedule: July 29 vs. France, August 1 vs. Australia, August 4 vs. Nigeria

For the first time since 2000, Canada will compete in the men’s basketball tournament at the Summer Olympics.

And unlike 24 years ago when Steve Nash led Team Canada to an appearance in the quarterfinals, this year’s squad is fully expected to be in the running for a podium finish.

Led by NBA stars in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray alongside notable names such as RJ Barrett, Dillion Brooks, Luguentz Dort and Kelly Olynyk, Canada will have a total of 10 NBA players on their roster.

Canada will take on Greece, Australia and Spain in the group stage.

The Canadian women’s basketball team will compete in their fourth consecutive Olympic Games.

Ranking fifth in the world, Team Canada will be led by four WNBA players, including Laeticia Amihere, Bridget Carleton, Aaliyah Edwards and Kia Nurse.

The Paris Games will be Natalie Achonwa’s fourth appearance at the Olympics.

They will take on Nigeria, Australia and France in group stage play.

Canada’s best showing was 1984 in Los Angeles when they placed fourth.

Sarah Mitton a gold medal contender in shot put

Sarah Mitton

Competition Dates: August 8-9

After a disappointing result at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton has a real chance to finish in the top three in Paris.

The 28-year-old native of Liverpool, N.S., finished 28th in the qualification round at the Tokyo Games which wasn’t good enough to reach the final.

It’s been a much different story over the last few years.

Mitton won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, gold at the 2023 Pan American Games, silver at the 2023 World Championships and gold earlier this year at the World Indoor Championships.

If Mitton can keep her momentum going, there’s a real chance she could strike gold for Canada.

A chance at redemption for Alysha Newman

Alysha Newman

Competition Dates: August 5 and 7

Alysha Newman's Tokyo Games experience was not a pleasurable one.

The 30-year-old pole vaulter from London wasn't able to take off in all three attempts in her qualification round and went home without recording a jump. Newman later revealed that she was dealing with symptoms from a concussion suffered earlier in the season.

Newman, who captured gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, finished 17th at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil.

Newman failed to advance to the pole vault final at both the 2022 and 2023 World Championships. At the World Athletics Indoor Championships earlier this year in Glasgow, Newman was forced to withdraw due to an ankle injury.

The six-time Canadian pole vault champion did get some good news recently after claiming silver at a Diamond League meet last weekend, clearing 4.75 metres.

Will the good fortunes continue for Newman in her third Olympic appearance?

Breaking to gold?

Philip Kim

Competition Dates: August 9-10

Breaking, commonly known as breakdancing, will make its Olympic debut in Paris and Canada has a real shot to reach the podium, maybe even the top step.

Philip Kim, a 27-year-old from Toronto, is considered one of the best breakers in the world after winning gold medals at the 2023 Pan American Games and the 2023 WDSF Pan American Breaking Championship. He also won silver at the 2023 WDSF World Breaking Championship and gold a year prior at the same event.

Japan's Shigeyuki Nakarai, France's Danis Civil and Victor Montalvo of the United States are expected to compete for a spot on the podium as well.

You best not miss the breaking competition in Paris as the event will not be returning to the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Damian Warner looking to defend decathlon title without teammate Pierce LePage

Damian Warner Canada

Competition Dates: August 2-3

London’s Damian Warner will be Canada’s only shot to claim a medal at the decathlon.

Warner won Olympic gold in Tokyo while teammate Pierce LePage, 28, finished an impressive fifth despite battling through a torn patella tendon during the event.

Both seemed primed to reach the podium in Paris after LePage captured gold and Warner silver at the most recent World Championships in 2023.

Unfortunately, the reigning world champion won’t compete in France after LePage announced earlier this month that he will miss the Olympics due to a herniated disc.

At 34, Warner will be the oldest athlete in the decathlon, but is still a major contender to medal and will be one of Canada’s most notable athletes in Paris.

Evan Dunfee in the race walk

Evan Dunfee

Competition Dates: Mixed marathon walk relay (August 7) and 20 KM walk (August 9)

This marks the third Summer Olympics for Canada’s top race walker Evan Dunfee.

The 33-year-old native of Richmond, B.C., won the bronze medal in the 50 KM race walk at the Tokyo Games. It was the last time the 50 KM walk was featured at an Olympics as Dunfee will now compete in the 20 KM walk in Paris.

At the 2023 World Athletics Championships, Dunfee just missed the podium in the 20 KM and 35 KM walks, finishing fourth both times. He finished ninth at the 2023 Pan American Games.

Dunfee will also team up with 21-year-old Olivia Lundman in the marathon race walking relay, which will make its debut at the Paris Olympics. Dunfee and Lundman will alternate walking distances of approximately 10 KM each, reaching the total marathon distance of 42.195 KM.

Marco Arop in the 800-metre

Competition Dates: August 7-10

Marco Arop, the reigning world champion in the men’s 800-metre, will be another gold-medal contender on the track at the Paris Olympics for the Canadians.

The 25-year-old from Edmonton competed at the Tokyo Games in the same event, but wasn’t able to qualify for the final after finishing seventh in the semifinal.

Arop also claimed the bronze medal at the 2022 World Championships.

Canada’s long distance man Mohammed Ahmed

Mohammed Ahmed

Competition Dates: 10,000-metre (August 2), 5,000-metre (August 7 and 10)

Long distance runner Mohammed Ahmed is set to compete at the Olympic Games for the fourth time in his career in France.

At the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Ahmed finished 1.5 seconds off the podium, settling for fourth place in the 5000-metre.

Five years later in Tokyo, Ahmed’s disappointment turned into joy. After a strong sixth-place finish in the 10,000-metre, Ahmed raced the 5000-metre and managed to nab the silver medal in dramatic fashion, moving up four spots in the final lap.

At the most recent World Championships in 2023, Ahmed finished sixth in the 10,000-metre and seventh in 5,000-metre.

At the age of 33, the Somalia-born Ahmed is still a regular top-10 finisher in both the 5,000 and 10,000-metre and should be a podium contender once again in Paris.

Christa Deguchi set to fight for gold

Christa Deguchi Masters Tournament

Competition Date: July 29

Japanese-born Canadian Christa Deguchi is the top-ranked judoka in the world in the 57 KG weight class.

The 28-year-old captured gold medals at the 2019 and 2023 World Championships before claiming silver at this year's worlds in May. Deguchi also has three Pan American Championship titles to her name.

Paris will mark Deguchi's Olympic debut.

More rowing gold for Canada?

Women's Rowing Team

Competition Date: Women’s eight final (August 3)

The Canadian women’s coxed eight rowing team captured gold at the Tokyo Olympics and will look to reach the podium in Paris.

Half of the gold-medal winning boat - Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski, Kristen Kit, Sydney Payne and Avalon Wasteneys – are returning in 2024, including coxswain Kit.

"It was so weird, because I felt like I'd been there before," Gruchalla-Wesierski told The Canadian Press of her team's win in Tokyo. "I'd visualized that moment, so many times, down to what I would taste in my mouth, like the taste of blood after hard effort. Everything, the smell, everything. I felt like I've been there before.

"And so I couldn't really believe that it was happening. And so I had to look up on the Jumbotron to make sure that we had, in fact, just won the Olympics. And then when I saw virtually people cheering from Canada, I was like, 'Oh, my God, we just did this.' And I was just started laughing and crying at the same time."

Time will tell if Canada can find their way back onto the podium in Paris.

Brooke Henderson, Corey Conners lead Canadian golfers

Men’s Competition: August 1-4

Women’s Competition: August 7-10

For the second straight Olympics, Brooke Henderson, Corey Conners and Alena Sharp will represent Canada in the golf competition. This time they will be joined by Nick Taylor in his first appearance.

In Tokyo three years ago, Henderson and Sharp finished 29th and 49th, respectively, in the women’s competition while Conners ranked 13th on the men’s side, the best result for any of the Canadians.

Conners, 32, might be the hottest Canadian golfer coming into Paris after finishing tied for 25th at The Open Championship, tied for 10th at the Genesis Scottish Open, tied for ninth at the U.S. Open and tied for sixth at the RBC Canadian Open over the past couple months. He’s also made the cut in all 20 of his events this season with three top-10 finishes.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old Taylor has had a tough time lately after winning last year’s Canadian Open and the WM Phoenix Open in February.

Since May, Taylor has competed in eight events, missing four cuts with no finishes in the top-25.

Henderson, 26, is still looking for her first win of the season but has finished third in three events and is ranked 18th in the world.

The 43-year-old Sharp has played six events this season and has yet to finish in the top-15.

Can one of these golfers get Canada on the podium?

The men’s competition runs from Aug. 1-4 while the women’s event goes from Aug. 7-10.

What’s the tennis story?

Felix Auger-Aliassime

Competition Dates: Men's Final - August 4, Women's Final - August 3, Men's Doubles Final - August 3, Women's Doubles Final - August 4

Canada is sending some notable tennis names to Paris, including Félix Auger-Aliassime and Milos Raonic, who will compete in both singles and doubles, as well as Bianca Andreescu and Leylah Annie Fernandez.

Fernandez will also play doubles with Gabriela Dabrowski.

All members of the team have Olympic experience aside from 2019 U.S. Open champion Andreescu.

The tandem of Dabrowski and Fernandez might be Canada’s best shot at a medal. The 32-year-old Dabrowski has found plenty of success in women's doubles over the years, including winning the U.S. Open in 2023 and reaching the Wimbledon final earlier this year. She played those events with Erin Routliffe of New Zealand.